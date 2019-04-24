ALLEN, Texas — Leslie Wilbanks is educated. She’s been a teacher for 22 years, the last 20 in the Allen Independent School District. She earned a master’s degree in math education from the University of Houston. She teaches P.E. and math.

She is smart.

But she could not outsmart the man who called her cell phone one Thursday morning in March.

“It was 9:42 a.m. I was with a class. I looked down at my phone and it said the call was from the U.S. government. I ignored it, but it called back,” Wilbanks said. “I ignored it again. But I went ahead and answered it on the third time.”

The man on the other line introduced himself as an inspector general for the Social Security Administration.

“And he told me I had some problems. My identity had been stolen and I needed to work with the government to protect myself,” she said.

“And I asked him to prove he was who he said he was,” she said. “He directed me to the social security website and sure enough the number he was calling from matched the number on the website.”

He told her he’d have a colleague call her as well, and that number also matched the other number on the website, “So I thought – maybe this is legit,” Wilbanks said.

The caller told her she needed to work with him to catch the criminal who stole her social security number. If she didn’t, she could lose everything – her job, her health insurance, her assets – and she would go to jail.

“I can’t lose my health insurance,” she said. “I was scared to death.”

“He knew my banks, an approximate amount in the two banks, and he knew my two credit cards.”

He told her the only way to safeguard her money was to transfer it to him by putting it on gift cards. She did as she was told, withdrawing $30,000 from her bank, and using it to buy gift cards from more than a dozen 7-Eleven, Walmart and Target stores across Allen. She read him the PIN codes on the cards, and he said he’d return her money the next day on an official government-issued card.

She said he kept threatening her, telling her If she hung up the phone or didn’t do what he said, she’d be arrested.

“At one point I had turned my car around. I was going to go to the Allen Police Department, thinking this was a scam, a hoax, and he goes, ‘Why are you changing directions?’” she said. "I thought he was following me."

“I think I was brainwashed. I don’t know how he did it, but I was brainwashed. I was scared to death.”

Fourteen hours after the ordeal began, Wilbanks drove to her mother’s home to beg for more money.

A video doorbell captured her walking up to her mother’s front door.

“I need help,” she said.

“What happened?” her mother, Kathy Wilbanks, asked.

“I need to borrow money, Mom. I need $1,800 cash. I’ll explain later," Leslie answered, looking frightened and exhausted.

“Frantic is what she was,” Kathy said.

She convinced her daughter to call police, but the damage had been done.

Wilbanks lost about $50,000 in one day.

She’s disputing the charges on her credit card, but she did make them and authorize them, so she’s not sure if they’ll be considered fraud. Her bank’s fraud department is also investigating.

“What is there I can do?” she asked. “I can just try to help other people not get cheated.”

In March, the Federal Trade Commission said more than 60,000 Americans had fallen victim to a similar scam, collectively losing almost $17 million.

“Don’t fall for it,” Wilbanks said. “Nobody — no matter how much sense it seems to make — nobody is going to call you. I learned this the hard way, people.”

If you’ve experienced this scam, the Federal Trade Commission encourages you to report it online.

The Allen Police Department is investigating.