HOUSTON — Police reopened Westheimer Road after a bomb squad gave the all clear before noon Thursday.

Police were investigating reports of a suspicious package that shut down all westbound lanes of Westheimer near Old Farm Road, about three miles west of the Galleria.

Traffic was detoured into nearby neighborhoods, causing gridlock and concerns on Old Farm Road where it turns into Woodway.

Police gave the all-clear and reopened the road after the suspicious package was determined to be a dead rooster in a box. It wasn't immediately clear where the rooster came from.

