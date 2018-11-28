HOUSTON - Texas Southern University has given the all-clear after a bomb threat caused the campus to be evacuated Wednesday afternoon.
The university also said the UH Cougar men's basketball game will go on as scheduled and all normal campus operations will resume on Thursday.
Earlier Wednesday afternoon, all students, faculty, and staff at TSU were told to evacuate campus, including all dorms, due to the threat.
HPD said around 1:40 p.m. they received a bomb threat that mentioned the TSU campus.
All classes were also canceled Wednesday afternoon.
Some students said they were scared after they received emergency texts from the school saying everyone should evacuate.
"That was actually the more scary part when everyone came out of the buildings because you couldn't leave campus. All of the streets were filled with cars. It was probably more dangerous outside." said one student.
"Everybody was running. We were in class at the time. No one knew what was going on until we got (outside)." said another student.