SAN ANTONIO — Alamo Drafthouse Cinema says they are recognizing the hard work of educators by rewarding them with a free movie over spring break.

Between Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15, educators can get free admission to any movie showing before 6 pm at any San Antonio Drafthouse location, according to a press release from the company.

Drafthouse says that educators will need to bring a current ID from their place of employment. Homeschooling parents can bring documentation that shows they are a teacher to take advantage of "Teacher Appreciation Week."

According to the release, the offer can be used for one free ticket a day per educator and per transaction. The offer is not available online and must be redeemed in person at a Drafthouse box office.