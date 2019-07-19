SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo City will be the setting of a new Amazon Prime show titled Undone.

The teaser trailer for the show, which was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con and then posted to Amazon Prime Video US's official Twitter page, opens with a shot of downtown San Antonio.

Amazon Prime Video US/Undone

According to the series description on the Amazon Prime Video website, "UNDONE is a half-hour, genre-bending, animated series that explores the elastic nature of reality through its central character Alma."

Alma, a 28-year-old woman living in San Antonio, Texas, is voiced by Rosa Salazar.

The eight-episode series follows Alma as she navigates her new relationship with time following a near-fatal accident.

The Amazon original series comes from the producers of Bojack Horseman.

While there is not an exact release date, those interested can get a glimpse of what's in store for Alma in the Alamo City in the teaser trailer below: