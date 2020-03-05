HOUSTON — Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the pilot injured in a deadly crash Saturday, 35-year-old Chase Cormier, is recovering after undergoing surgery.

Cormier is a 14-year veteran of the department. Chief Acevedo said Cormier suffered severe injuries in the helicopter crash that killed officer Jason Knox.

Douglas Griffith, vice president of the Houston Police Officers Union, said he knows both officers involved in the crash personally.

“The pilot I’ve known for over ten years, and Jason, (Houston city councilman) Mike Knox’s son, I’ve known him since he got on the department,” Griffith said.

He said Cormier loves aviation and being part of this elite group comes with its risks.

For three years, Cormier has been a part of HPD’s Air Support unit as a helicopter pilot.

“He’s got a long road ahead of him. It’s going to hard for him. It really is. It’s going to be tough for him. It’s going to be tough for his family," Griffith said.

He said being a part of HPD’s Air Support unit requires a lot of time and dedication.

The unit’s name says it all. They are there to be an eye in the sky.

“They support the officers on the ground. Anytime we have a foot chase, a car chase, lost children,” he said.

Griffith said these officers are part of something special.

“When you’re out there fighting a suspect, and you can hear those helicopter blades over the top of you, there’s a calming feeling that comes over you because you know they’re there. They’re watching you. They’re directing people to get help to you,” Griffith said.

Now it’s time for the community to rally behind this group that’s lost a key member and has another one fight for his life.

Chief Acevedo said the Air Support unit will stand down so they can provide the team emotional support.

He said the Department of Public Safety and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office will provide coverage in the meantime.

RELATED: TikTok video shows HPD helicopter spinning to the ground before crash

RELATED: Fallen Houston Police Officer Jason Knox was a car buff who restored this vintage beauty

