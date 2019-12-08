SAN ANTONIO — School is back in session, but the air conditioning at some schools is not.

The San Antonio Alliance, a non-profit organization, said Monday that the A/C is out in parts of Sam Houston High School.

Monday is the first day of school for the San Antonio Independent School District, though other districts are starting later in August.

Some classrooms at Sam Houston are reporting temperatures of 86 degrees, said the organization. The pictures posted to the group's Facebook page show some classrooms are making due with box fans.

This is a developing story. KENS 5 crew is on their way to the school to investigate the issue further.

