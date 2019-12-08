SAN ANTONIO — School is back in session, but the air conditioning at some schools is not.

The San Antonio Alliance, a non-profit organization, said Monday that the A/C is out in parts of Sam Houston High School.

Monday is the first day of school for the San Antonio Independent School District, though other districts are starting later in August.

Some classrooms at Sam Houston are reporting temperatures of 86 degrees, said the organization. The pictures posted to the group's Facebook page show some classrooms are making due with box fans.

San Antonio Alliance San Antonio Alliance added a new photo.

There is also an air conditioning outage at Fox Tech and the Advanced Learning Academy on Main Avenue, where some students have been moved to the Alamo Convocation Center.

SAISD officials say the AC issues should be cleared up by Monday afternoon. They said crews have been working since 6:00 a.m.

This is a developing story. KENS 5 is working to gather more information.

