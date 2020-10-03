MIDLAND, Texas — 12 years ago, the short-term rental service Airbnb made its debut. Since then, states, cities and counties across the U.S. have been trying to figure out how to regulate its services.

Renting an Airbnb is as easy as the click of a button.

Searching for a place to stay on their website or app brings endless opportunities.

"A lot of people see Airbnb's as a good alternative to hotels or motels and you can get more of a feel for a city," Sandy Rollins, Texas Tenants' Union Executive Director said.

Sandy Rollins said she sees the good it brings to economies.

But on the flip side...

"An issue that we've heard about (is) from people who are living nearby in a small building that has vacationers that are partying, and they have to get up to go to work the next day," Sandy said.

That's why more and more city governments are getting involved.

Places like Waco, New Braunfels and San Antonio are taking matters into their own hands by regulating and taxing hosts.

So far no ordinances exist in Midland.

"Airbnb's, we don't have any regulations on it ...We don't regulate who your clients can be assuming that most of those places in there have some sort of screening procedure," Chuck Harrington, Midland Development Services Director said.

And as for Odessa...

"No, there's not," Sammy Quiroz Odessa Building Official said.

So the simple answer is no.

Neither city regulates short term rentals.

So each city classifies them in different ways.

In Midland, there are 300+ rentals listed on the Airbnb site. Technically the city classifies those rentals as bed and breakfasts. Under that classification the Airbnb hosts have to create an application with the city and their rental has to be approved by planning and zoning and city council. They also must notify neighbors within 200 feet. The Airbnb needs to be located outside the city limits. Seeing as it's labeled as a bed and breakfast, the Airbnb would be inclined to provide a meal and the Airbnb host needs to live in the same residence.

In Odessa there are also 300+ listings for rentals, but those rentals fall under the boarding or tourist house category. This means the rentals must be located in a multi-family zone, light commercial area or in the downtown district. The rentals need to follow Odessa building codes as well as city zoning ordinances.They must also fill out an application, obtain inspections from the city and fire marshall and receive a certificate of occupancy. Every year the fire marshall's office is required to check the property and the Airbnb host needs to renew their permit.

The biggest problem is applications are rarely even filled out by Airbnb hosts.

"To be honest with you I haven't had anybody come in and apply for an Airbnb," Sammy said.

"I don't think we've had anybody make an application for a bed and breakfast I know in at least the last 2 or 3 years," Chuck said.

That means no one is really keeping track of where Airbnb's are located and it is up to you to do the legwork when it comes to safety and security.

"With the short term rental ordinance it's basically the regulation of the dwelling. The homeowner would be primarily responsible for having insurance and it's up to the homeowner to do their due diligence in researching the people that are going to rent their house," Natasha Brooks, Odessa's City Attorney said.

And that's no easy task.

Something city officials are well aware of.

"To be honest it's a little bit difficult for us to enforce and track down. First place, staff wise, having someone to totally enforce those, but secondly it's hard for us to find those," Chuck said.

"The only way that we would probably is if we got a complaint from a homeowner or resident," Sammy said.

But so far there's never been a complaint in Odessa and just 3 in Midland.

"So with complaints then, is it that you're holding off until something goes wrong?" Newswest 9's Rachel Ripp said.

"That question I can't answer," Natasha said.

Leaving no guarantee for renters and cities trying their best to manage the hosts.

________________________________________________________________

Airbnb global regulation:

Airbnb requires hosts to get background checks but that's not always the case when renting outside the country.

Another thing to note, according to the ID and verification clause on their website, not all background checks by Airbnb guarantee all criminal history has been identified.

Their website shows while the company offers free smoke detectors and carbon monoxide monitors to hosts, they don't require confirmation that the equipment has been installed.

________________________________________________________________

If you're looking to rent an Airbnb outside the basin, the company has a list of regulations for several cities.

Here is that link so you are up to code: https://www.airbnb.com/help/article/961/what-regulations-apply-to-my-city

https://www.airbnb.com/help/article/1376/responsible-hosting-in-the-united-states