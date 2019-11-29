SAN ANTONIO — A man wanted for aggravated robbery is behind bars, thanks to a tip, according to police.

Police said 17-year-old Efrain Martinez and another suspect walked into a convenience store near Woodlawn Lake in October and threatened an employee with a gun.

The men took off with money from the register, according to police.

Martinez was seen on surveillance video and a viewer recognized him and called police, investigators said.

The teenager was arrested and is being held on $50,000 bail.

