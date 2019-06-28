A North Texas woman is home recovering nearly a month after she was run over by her own sister.

Kisha Johnson says it was an intentional act.

"She knew exactly what she was doing," Johnson said of her sister. "I think she was trying to kill me."

Johnson's younger sister, Savvy Smith, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was arrested and released on bond, and Johnson believes she needs to face justice.

"I forgive her," Johnson said. "But I will never, ever have a relationship with her ever again in life. I just can't."

WFAA first reported on the story while Johnson was still in intensive care at the hospital.

Kisha Johnson is now in the hospital in intensive care, according to family. They said she has suffered cracked ribs, a broken pelvis and a collapsed lung, among other injuries.

Thursday, she was home healing. She said she suffered multiple broken ribs, a broken collar bone and a broken pelvis.

The injuries happened on May 30 when Smith and Johnson were both at their mother's home in Fort Worth.

"It never should have happened," said their mother Darlene Brown.

According to Brown and Johnson, Smith became agitated while her sister was telling her mom about her academic accomplishments as she studied to become a registered nurse. They say Smith is jealous of her older sister, which spurred the attack.

"She took an object from the table and threw it at me," Johnson said.

Johnson said it struck her in the eye, and she told her sister that she would call the police. When Smith left the house to get in her Ford Explorer, Johnson said she followed outside to write the license plate down.

"So I went to the back [of the vehicle] to take it, and my head is down, and I'm not thinking this girl is going to run me over," Johnson said.

But Johnson said there was a sudden boom as she was struck by the SUV.

According to her mother and neighbors, it backed the wrong direction down the street into a busy cross street, where Smith appeared to intentionally run over her sister.

"I saw Savvy pull up, back up, pull up, and then back up again," Brown said.

"She was just dragging me back and forth, back and forth," Johnson recalled. "I couldn't breathe. I felt like I was on fire literally."

Kisha Johnson's mother treats her injuries.

Johnson said her sister drove off, leaving her bleeding in the street. She said she has not called to check on her, let alone apologize, and now the injuries have changed her life. Her studies to become a registered nurse are on hold, and she is amassing steep medical bills during a recovery period that could stretch longer than a year.

Her family has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for those bills.

It's a sibling rivalry with deep effects and some scars between sisters that may never heal.

"You pay for what you do to others," Johnson said. "She needs to pay for what she did to me."

WFAA contacted Smith's attorney, but they asked for more time to respond to our request for comment.