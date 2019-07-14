PORTLAND, Maine — It has been 50 years since Esther Mitchell of North Yarmouth was last seen riding a motorcycle.

For her 98th birthday, she had the opportunity to ride again.

Mitchell is North Yarmouth's oldest resident, and today rode her latest birthday present.

Mitchell is also known as the motorcycle momma at her Seaside retirement community in Portland.

Her family says she and her husband loved to go out for rides when they were younger, but that changed after Mitchell's husband past away.

Though she was a little camera shy, she says she enjoyed every minute of it and it brought back some wonderful memories.