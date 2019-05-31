GREENSBORO, N.C. — Animal control rescued 22 Shih Tzus from a home, and now the dogs are looking for a new forever home.

Guilford County Animal Services will hold a special adoption event on Saturday, June 1 for the Shih Tzu dogs. It will take place in the upper parking lot at Guilford County Animal Shelter, located at 4525 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.

The lucky families to take home a Shih Tzu will be chosen in a lottery-style drawing, according to the announcement on Facebook from Guilford County Animal Services.

The Shih Tzus were rescued from a residence in the 4300 block of United Street in Greensboro on May 3rd. In total, Guilford County Animal Control rescued 16 adult and 6 puppy Shih Tzus from the house and brought them to safety, according to Lisa Lee, Community Engagement Manager at Guilford County Animal Services.

Guilford Co. Animal control rescued 22 Shih Tzus from a home after police executed a search warrant.

"After being fully vetted, spay/neutered and microchipped, we are happy to announce that they were finally cleared for adoption," according to a Facebook post from animal services.

Shih Tzu dogs live between 10 and 18 years, weight between 9 and 16 pounds, and are between 1 and 10.5 inches tall, according to the American Kennel Club.

The lottery registration will take place between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. The shelter will remain closed until noon, as is normal operating hours.

One entry per adopter, 18 years and older, will be allowed. Three alternates will also be chosen. A random member of the crowd will draw the name from those who entered the lottery.

About 7 to 10 Shih Tzus available will be available for adoption out of the 22 dogs rescued, according to Darryl Kosciak, Operations Manager for Guilford County Animal Services.

Greensboro Police initially went to the home to execute a search warrant related to drugs developed during an investigation, according to Greensboro Police public information officer Ron Glenn.

When police arrived, they contacted Guilford County Animal Services after seeing conditions inside the home.

"We responded to a cruelty investigation," said Kosciak.

"There were unsanitary conditions, there was a lot of them all together," said Kosciak. "They were remarkably sweet, they were remarkably approachable. It was almost like they were looking for help, 'Get us out of here.' They've been remarkably cooperative, and they are going to make some great pets."

Nobody has been charged with a crime, but police and animal control decided it was necessary to remove the animals from the home

"We had one mom with about five newborn puppies there, and then there was a pregnant Shih Tzu that came here and had her litter here. And so that was the most difficult things. There was a lot of matting, some skin issues, but beyond that, they were in pretty good health and pretty good spirits," said Kosciak.

Some of the Shih Tzu dogs have found forever homes after being cared for by animal rescue organizations.

Greensboro Police and Guilford County Animal Control said the investigation is ongoing.

"This will be an Adoption Lottery to ensure fairness for all who are interested in adopting. Do not contact the shelter with additional questions," according to the Facebook post.

Regular adoption fees apply. All puppies under 7 months are $75.00 adoption fees. Dogs 7 months and older are $50.00 adoption fees, according to Guilford County Animal Services.

"Everyone that doesn't get an animal, we are going to offer some deep discounts for our current animals," said Kosciak. "So if you come tomorrow and there isn't a Shih Tzu waiting for you when you leave, you'll have a coupon to come back for free cat or kitten, or $40 off our regular priced dogs, which will make it about 10 dollars."