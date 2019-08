SAN ANTONIO — It was all peace, love, and tie-dye in the 60s and now Adidas and Nice Kicks are bringing back all of the Woodstock vibes with their new partnership.

According to Insider, Nice Kicks and Adidas are renewing their partnership with tie-dye Ultraboost shoes.

Photo courtesy of Insider

Insider

The shoes were reportedly inspired by "the hippie movement that took place at Woodstock music festival in 1969."

The shoes are not available for purchase yet but are expected to hit shelves very soon.