This is a breaking story and will be updated as WFAA receives more information.

Two people were killed and one was critically injured in a shooting Sunday morning at a White Settlement church.

The threat was reported at 11:20 a.m. at West Freeway Church of Christ at 1900 south Las Vegas Trail in White Settlement, which is near Fort Worth.

MedStar officials confirmed at least two people were killed and one person was transported in critical condition.

A live stream of the worship service shows a person wearing a large coat stand up and then pull out what appears to be a rifle. The shooter appears to fire twice before another person appears to shoot back.

Many people in the congregation ducked under church pews while others rushed toward the shooter, holding up handguns, the video shows.

A church leader starts telling people to quiet down and be seated.

"Everything is under control. Our security team did everything they needed to do," the person said.

He urged everyone to stay calm and file out of the sanctuary. He said one church member was harmed.

"We had a gentleman that came in armed to do harm," the church leader says.

The church's Facebook group shows its Sunday Worship service starts at 10:30 a.m.

WFAA has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates when new information becomes available.