SAN ANTONIO — An active duty Air Force member from the 502nd Air Base Wing has died, according to a statement from Joint Base San Antonio.

The service member was found unresponsive late Monday evening at an off-base residence. The service member was taken to SAMMC early Tuesday morning and pronounced dead.

Military officials are not releasing the service member's name until next of kin is notified. Officials did not give a cause or manner of death.

The incident is being investigated.