ACS explains mystery of the roaming pigs in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo City has a pork-sized problem in the shape of four legs and bristly hair.

Giant pigs are popping up on the streets of San Antonio and Animal Care Services explains where they could be coming from.

“We do get pigs every once and a while, but it is unusual to have so many,” said Katelyn Van Hofwegen, Animal Care Services.

Just days ago, two pot-bellied pigs were seen roaming the streets on southwest military. One of the rescuers who was on her way to HEB shared photos of the animals with KENS 5. You can see San Antonio officers in the photo, trying to get the pigs to safety.

“We have Hamhocks. He is a male pig and we have Pignacious which is a female pig,” said Van Hofwegen.

The two pigs are currently, under the care of ACS along with a few others. Eyewitness News reporter Henry Ramos who covered the story interacted with the animals at ACS. The pigs were playful and enjoyed being around people.

"They may been owned. They were just free roaming in the streets. So, we don't know where exactly they came from at this time. But it is illegal to own pigs as pets here in San Antonio,” explained Van Hofwegen.