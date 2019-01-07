SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A man who was free on bond in relation to a murder charge has been arrested on a drug charge and released from jail again, according to San Antonio Police.

William Perkins was jailed in 2017 in connection to an east-side murder, according to court records.

Jail records indicate he has been free on bond for two years.

Captain Troy Torres, the commander of the SAPD east patrol substation, said on June 14, officers were watching Perkins outside of his home and saw him conduct an alleged drug transaction.

Officers moved to arrest Perkins and located a small amount of drugs and a large amount of cash in his pockets.

Police took a photo of the evidence, and of the ankle monitor Perkins was already wearing for the murder charge.

Perkins was taken to jail on the drug charge, but they said he was immediately released on a second bond, this one for $2,500.

District Attorney Joe Gonzales has promised to look into the matter.