ST. LOUIS — The Wet Nose Project needs help finding a fur-ever home for an inseparable dog and cat duo.

Clover the puppy and Binks the cat were abandoned in a home by their previous owners. Clover was malnourished and had to be carried out of the home by animal control when they were found.

Binks was only in better health because he drank toilet water to say alive. Now the two are ready to be adopted out but the charity wants to keep the two together.

RELATED: The Wet Nose Project | Saving pets one fundraiser at a time

“We are looking for a forever home,” said Tracy Rumpf, Wet Nose Project. “They are a bonded pair. They sleep in the same kennel together... they play together. We are looking for a home the two of them can live together.”

Clover has puppy energy and gets along well with other pets and kids. Binks loves to cuddle. If interested in adopting, reach out to the Wet Nose Project at (314)478-0313.

Click here for more information about Clover and Binks.