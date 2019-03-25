HOUSTON — There’s not much that’s more Texas than Whataburger and one Texans’ love for the fast food chain is on full display…on his weapon.

Javier Garcia with HTX Tactical in Houston tells us a customer came into his store with his AR pistol and wanted to deck it out. And because that customer loves Whataburger (and really, who doesn’t?), he chose that as the theme of the gun.

HTX Tactical isn’t new at customizing guns. Garcia tells us that they have several celebrity clients they do custom work for.

