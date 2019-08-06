HOUSTON — The city of Houston will get its chance to pay respects to Maleah Davis on Sunday.

She’s the little 4-year-old girl who’s captured our hearts and brought the entire country to tears.

Several things are happening Sunday.

June 9 marks more than a month since the little girl went missing, and just over a week since her body was found in Arkansas.

A local group called Dear Maleah is organizing a walk in her honor. The walk will start lining up Sunday morning in front of Houston City Hall at 7:30 a.m.

And the actual walk begins at 7:54 a.m. -- which is, down to the minute, the last time Maleah was seen alive on surveillance.

The mile-long walk will take participants from City Hall to Harris County Jail, where there will be a moment of silence for Maleah, and then participants will walk back to City Hall for a bubble release in her honor.

Participants are asked to bring water and a light snack, wear pink shirts and bring your children.

In addition to the walk, the mayor has declared June 9 as Maleah Davis Day. The lights on City Hall will turn pink, Maleah’s favorite color, in her honor.

If you would like to donate, the funeral home Richardson Mortuary, says they are setting up an official fund to help with expenses.

Donations can be made to The Maleah Davis Burial Donation at Richardson Mortuary, 3201 Brookfield Drive, Houston, TX 77045. Phone Number: 713-523-4992

The funeral home says they expect to have a website for the fund set up by Monday.