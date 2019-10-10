SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police have narrowed their search for a suspect in the murder of a young man who would have turned 24 this week.

SAPD is now looking to identify one person of interest in the unsolved murder case of Isaac Orosco.

Orosco's mother, Janie Esparza said she learned the news on Tuesday—the day her son would have turned 24.

"There are a couple pieces to the puzzle that are missing to solve my son's case," Esparza said, "but I'm very grateful and I'm very hopeful they do have one person of interest so this case can move forward and go ahead and give our family closure."

RELATED: 'They will pay for what they did': San Antonio mom seeks justice in son's murder

RELATED: Family of unsolved murder victim releases balloons on his birthday

In July 2016, Orosco was shot and killed while he was in the parking lot of his northwest side apartment complex. Police later released surveillance video that showed a black SUV with someone inside believed to possibly be the shooter.

Esparza said she will continue to seek justice for her only son.

"It's been three years," Esparza said. "The detective is on you. I'm blessed to have a great one, so he's on you and you might as well turn yourself in because they are going to get you."

Anyone with information on the murder of Isaac Orosco or the identity of the suspect vehicle and its driver should contact SAPD Homicide at 207-7635 or SAPD Crime Stoppers (210) 224-7867.