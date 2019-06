SAN ANTONIO — A woman escaped her home as it went up in flames after her neighbors noticed smoke around the building.

Arson was called to investigate a fire at the trailer park on 7000 Snowflake Drive early Monday morning.

The woman got out with no injuries, according to police. But, her two cats have not been found.

She was on her porch smoking before the fire and was asleep when the neighbors noticed the smoke, reports say.

No estimate has been given but the damages are substantial.