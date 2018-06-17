GREENSBORO, N.C.-- After 329 days apart, U.S. Army Specialist Camryn Henley and his now-fiance Maddison Olinger are now reunited.

Henley decided to surprise his then-girlfriend at the Greensboro Grasshoppers game.

The couple had been dating for about a year and half. Ten months of their relationship was long distance as Henley was deployed in Syria. The young couple has known each other since high school.

Henley said his mother played a role in planning the engagement.

"I got with mom and she was able to do all the backstage work for me to get it all set up," Henley said.

The Grasshoppers have a ‘honorary manager’ every game who distributes the lineup card to the umpire at home plate before first pitch. Today, that was Olinger.

As Olinger was being honored, Henley walked out of the dugout and surprised her. He immediately got on one knee and proposed.

Olinger, of course, said yes!

"I definitely didn't think he was going to be home today. I kind of suspected it for tomorrow," Olinger said.

Right now there is no set wedding date. Henley said there is talk of another deployment, but nothing is set in stone as of yet.

