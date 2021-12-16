'A really scary moment': Thief steals safe from Leon Valley restaurant in 5 seconds

This family-owned eatery is left on edge and with costly damage.

SAN ANTONIO — Surveillance video shows it only took five-seconds for a thief to break into a Leon Valley restaurant.

The video shows the thief on the ground busting his way into Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market, & Bakery located on Wurzbach Road.

Leon Valley Police tell KENS 5 they want to nab the suspect who got away with cash inside a safe. Multiple camera angles show his quick escape around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The family-owned eatery is left on edge and with costly damage. Owner Camille De Los Reyes is having a hard time understanding why this would happen.

"I am trying to understand where they are coming from. And they must be having a hard time to have the need to do something like this," Camille De Los Reyes says.

The eatery has been in the family for more than 20-years.

"It was a really scary moment," she said.

Police said the suspect went upstairs to grab the safe, which had money inside from Wednesday's sales. In the video, you see him carrying it out and then exiting a different way.

Police say it is odd he went out a different way and not through the door he broke to get in.

"And figure out if he has been here before, if it was intentional, or if it was random," the owner said.

She said none of her employees recognize the man, and she feels violated because this is a place where she grew up that is filled with love.

"It is near and dear to my heart," she said. So, it is scary."

The car the suspect took off in didn't have a license plate.