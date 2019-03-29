TYLER, Texas —

Greenville Police Department is mourning the loss of their beloved K-9 Officer Rex.

K-9 Officer Rex passed away Monday at eight year old after battling an illness for weeks.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 2 at 6 p.m. at Coker-Mathews Funeral Home Chapel in Greenville, Texas.

Rex was born in June of 2010 in The Netherlands. He served as the Greenville Police Department’s K-9 Officer since December of 2012.

In 2016, Rex and his partner Officer Pemberton were recognized by The Black Asphalt Law Enforcement Network for seizing 32.7 kilos of crystal meth, the largest reported.

In 2017, the Texas Narcotics Officers Association awarded Pemberton and Rex with State K-9 Team of the Year. That same year, Rex was named Top Narcotics Dog from the United States Police Canine Association Region 20 and the Most Weapons Seized by the National Interdiction Conference in Pennsylvania.

In honor of Rex, you may bring dog toys to the service that will be donated to the Greenville Animal Shelter in his memory.