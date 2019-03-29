LEXINGTON, Kentucky — A photo of a sign seen on the University of Kentucky's campus is going viral - and some Twitter users are not happy about it.

The homemade sign hangs from a two-story home and reads, "We're going to finish what Harvey started.... #CatsBy90"

The University of Houston Cougars men's basketball team is taking on the Kentucky Wildcats tonight in the Sweet 16.

The sign suggests the Wildcats will beat the Cougars by 90 points and points to Hurricane Harvey - the deadly storm that devastated the city in August of 2017.

The photo of the sign has been making the rounds online all day on Friday.

"This isn't even funny," tweeted Jackson Welch.

"Totally uncalled for," tweeted Cody Lockhart.

The photo was tweeted by a college student in Kentucky and the online backlash to it is growing.

The student has since deleted the tweet, but she tagged Twitter account @BarstoolCoogs and they posted a copy of the tweet themselves.

In the tweet, she wrote, "Well that was pretty savage @BarstoolUK @BarstoolCoogs"

Some Twitter users came to her defense on Friday.

"The sign isn't hers. She just saw it," tweeted @ethan_gurka.

Someone tweeting from account @Ryan_Killian54 wrote:

"It wasn't her sign. It was a house across from here. Poorly worded tweet, but it wasn't her actions. Don't take it out on her, find the people who made the sign. Just putting it out there she did not make the sign... yes she shoulda called them out."

The original poster told us Friday morning police have taken the sign down.

KHOU 11 News reached out to @Ryan_Killian54. We're waiting on a response.

