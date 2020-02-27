Update at 10:20 a.m. - Houston police confirm Richard Jennings, 94, has been located after a Silver Alert and overnight search.

Police said he appeared to be okay but he is being evaluated.

No further information was immediately provided.

Previous story follows.

HOUSTON — Houston police are reportedly searching for a 94-year-old resident who went missing at around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A Silver Alert has now been issued as the search continues.

HPD said Richard Terrell Jennings last spoke to a family member by phone and told them he was stuck in traffic along Emancipation Avenue, which is in the East Downtown and Third Ward areas. Police said he initially left home at about 9 a.m. earlier in the day.

Jennings was driving a dark brown 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with Texas License plate number 2DDPH.

Police and his family are concerned for his safety.

They described him as a black male who is five feet-seven inches tall, weighing 169 pounds. He has black and grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

