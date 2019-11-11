MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — A 93-year-old veteran from Virginia is finally getting a diploma, more than 75 years after World War II interrupted his education.

James Yarbrough received an honorary high school diploma on Monday during a Veterans Day ceremony at Washington-Henry Elementary School in Mechanicsville.

Yarbrough entered into military service with the U.S. Army in 1943, during his senior year in high school, and before he was able to graduate. Yarbrough attended the former Washington-Henry High School.

Veterans Honorary High School Diplomas recognize the life experiences of honorably discharged veterans who were unable to complete their high school education because of service in the armed forces during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

During a Veterans Day ceremony at Washington-Henry Elementary school in Mechanicsville, Va., WWII veteran James Wallace Yarbrough, center, is presented an honorary diploma by school principal Lisa Thompson, right, and Hanover school superintendent Dr. Michael Gill, left. Yarbrough was called away from the former Washington-Henry High School during his senior year in 1944 to join the army. The Virginia Board of Education agreed to assign an honorary high school diploma to Yarbrough in May. More than 2,000 Virginia veterans have received the honorary degrees, according to the state.

Dean Hoffmeyer/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP

