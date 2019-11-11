CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE 9:50 p.m.: 9-year-old Christian Roel Acuna has been found.

Corpus Christi Police are asking for your help in finding a missing child. Police say 9-year-old Christian Roel Acuna was last seen at 6:30pm going west on the 5400 block of Wooldridge in Corpus Christi.

Christian is described as a 9-year-old male, who stands 4 feet 2 inches, weighs approximately 50 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Christian was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a Batman logo, gray shorts and was barefoot.

Police are asking neighbors in the area to check their doorbell or surveillance cameras for any sightings of the young boy.



The Corpus Christi Police Department asks that anyone who may have any additional information about the whereabouts of Christian is asked to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department by calling either 911 or 886-2600.