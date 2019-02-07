SAN DIEGO — At least nine people were injured, including a child, when at least three vehicles crashed and caught fire on Interstate 5 in National City.



The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday evening on northbound I-5 near Civic Center Drive, the National City Fire Department reported. Three vehicles were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived to the scene.



Nine people were injured, including seven who suffered major injuries, National City Battalion Chief Mark Beveridge told the San Diego Union Tribune. Five of those people were burned, including one child whose age has not yet been released.



The child was transported to Rady Children's Hospital, while the four adults who were burned were taken to the UC San Diego Medical Center burn unit, NCFD reported.



Footage from the scene showed at least two sedans, a small SUV and a pickup truck were involved in the pileup, the Union Tribune reported.



Heavy traffic made it difficult for firefighters and paramedics to reach the scene, the National City Fire Department said. The crash closed all northbound I-5 lanes for about 30 minutes. Caltrans San Diego tweeted all lanes were reopened around 9:20 p.m.

Photos below captured by a witness to the accident show multiple vehicles in flames and billowing smoke.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story reported that two people were treated for burns following a multi-car crash in National City. However, authorities have confirmed that nine people were injured, including seven who suffered major injuries. The story above now reflects that updated information.