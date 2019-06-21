HILLSBORO, Oregon — UPDATE: Van Van Phan was found near 185th Avenue and West Baseline Road and has been reunited with his family, according to Hillsboro police.

Original story

Hillsboro police are searching for a missing 88-year-old man who may be in danger.

Van Van Phan was last seen on Thursday at his home at 20691 NW Trailwalk Dr. at about 10 a.m. Phan is believed to have left shortly before 11 a.m. to an appointment near East Main Street and Northeast 53rd Avenue, police said. He never arrived.

Phan is Asian, about 5 feet 2 inches and is thin. He was last seen wearing a green beanie, blue jacket and uses a cane to walk. Phan may be experiencing memory issues and is in need of medical treatment, according to police.

He is known to frequent the Alberstons near Southeast Cornelius Pass Road and East Main Street.

Anyone with information about Phan’s whereabouts is asked to call Hillsboro Police Department non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.