HAYNESVILLE, Va. — Authorities are investigating after eight inmates overdosed at a correctional facility in Virginia Saturday. One of the eight was pronounced dead.

The overdoses were reported just after 7:00 p.m. at the Haynesville Correctional Center.

Five of the eight were sent to Riverside Tappahannock Hospital, and two were sent to Rappahannock General Hospital. Six of the eight inmates who overdosed have been released from the hospital.

One of the inmates is still at Riverside Tappahannock Hospital.

Officials said the deceased inmate was pronounced dead at 8:32 p.m. Their death "appears to be the result of a suspected overdose" according to a statement from the Virginia Department of Corrections.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

The other inmates are currently receiving treatment and investigators are unsure what may have caused the overdoses.

Virginia Department of Corrections’ emergency response teams are now in place, officials said.

Visitation is canceled Sunday at Haynesville Correctional Center and Haynesville Correctional Unit 17.