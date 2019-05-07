ORANGE, Texas — A young girl was hurt fireworks she was holding blew up in her hands during 4th of July celebrations.

Orange County ESD #3 said the 7-year-old girl was taken by medical helicopter to Houston after an artillery shell firework exploded in her hands.

The accident happened in the 9200 block of Old Highway 87, first responders said.

12News is working to find out more information about this incident.

