Updated at 11 a.m. with additional information from police.

A 7-year-old boy died Tuesday night after he was hit by a vehicle during a prayer gathering for his recently deceased grandmother, the family told WFAA.

The driver fled the scene after the crash, according to Fort Worth police. The incident occurred around 10:20 p.m. near the 3200 block of Comanche Street.

Fort Worth police say Nelson Morales, 7, was using the crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle. Morales was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, officials say.

Morales' brother told WFAA that their family had been gathering to pray together after their grandmother died last week. Tuesday night was the last night of the gatherings, he said.

The family is asking the driver involved in the deadly hit-and-run to turn themselves in.

Detectives say the suspect was driving a silver or gray Toyota SUV. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4869.

Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: