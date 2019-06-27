ATLANTA — Seven people were injured in an early morning shooting in the Old Fourth Ward on Thursday, police said, and two of them are in serious condition.

Atlanta Police are currently investigating the shooting.

Police said five men and one woman appeared to be targeted in the shooting. Authorities later learned of a seventh victim that transported themselves to the hospital.

They said several dozen shots were fired from two cars on a group standing outside.

Police weren't sure why the group was targeted. The group was standing outside at the 600 block of Parkway Dr., about a block over from Boulevard NE.

"You know I think we've had our challenges in this area over the years, but we haven't seen anything like this in a long time," said Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Jeffrey Glazier.

They believe all the victims are in their early to mid 30s. Two were in surgery and originally in critical condition. Police later updated that to serious.

Police are looking for multiple suspects and searching for one silver car and one other dark colored car.

