HOUSTON — More than 60,000 gallons of fuel spilled Sunday in west Houston.

According to officials, 64,000 gallons of mercury spilled near the intersection of Beltway 8 and Westview Drive.

No shelter-in-place was issued, but people were advised to avoid the area while crews worked to clean the spill.

