SAN ANTONIO — A 62-year-old woman has been identified after she was killed in a hit-and-run while walking on the side of a road.

Carolina Villanueva was hit by what reports say could be a white sedan heading westbound on the 200 Block of Chicago Boulevard Monday night.

Villanueva was taken to SAMMC where she died due to her injuries, according to reports.

The driver who fled the scene will face a charge of failure to stop and render aid.

Other charges and information have not been made available at this time.