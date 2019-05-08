Updated at 5:02 p.m. with additional information.

Six people are dead after a fiery crash early Monday in Fort Worth.

Officials were called shortly before 2 a.m. to the 1500 block of East Northside Drive, about a mile west of Interstate 35W.

Five people inside the truck were pronounced dead at the scene. A sixth person later died at the hospital. That person was inside a tent behind the three where the truck crashed. Police believe he was homeless.

Police said the crash was likely caused by speeding, which was the cause of two other fatal crashes on the same stretch of road in the past four years.

A pickup truck veered off the road into a wooded area and crashed. Five people were inside the truck when the vehicle caught fire, officials said. All of them were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victims have not been identified.

"When you do have burn victims that are deceased, it's a little harder job on the medical examiner's office," said Fort Worth police Officer Buddy Calzada.

A 911 caller reported seeing a white truck speed by, drive off the road and into the woods.

Investigators estimate the truck traveled 75 yards before it crashed into a tree.

A man was inside a tent behind the tree where the truck crash. He was badly burned as well. The man was near the roadway when officers arrived, police said.

He suffered burns to his body and was transported by helicopter to a Dallas hospital, where he died Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.