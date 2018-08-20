WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.-- A Winston-Salem child is being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a man is facing charges in the incident.

Police say they started the investigation after receiving a call about a child being shot. The 5-year-old child was shot in the hand and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment. The child's wound is non-life threatening, police say

A Winston-Salem Police Department detective said during their investigation they were able to determine the gun, a 9mm Kahr handgun, had been reported stolen. Officers confiscated the gun after arriving on scene.

Charles Parsons is facing the following charges related to the shooting:

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of a stolen firearm

Failure to secure a firearm from a minor

Resist, delay and obstruct

Parsons was booked into the Forsyth County Detention Center. His bond was set at $30,000.

