REDINGTON BEACH, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies are working with Clearwater Marine Aquarium to help five whales on Redington Beach.

Deputies say the five distressed whales appear to have beached themselves. The sheriff's office and the aquarium have set up tents in the water to cover the whales while aquarium staff and crews from Florida Fish and Wildlife and NOAA Fisheries help the whales.

Watch: Click or tap here to watch crews work to save the beached whales

What other people are reading right now:



►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.