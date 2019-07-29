REDINGTON BEACH, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies are working with Clearwater Marine Aquarium to help five pilot whales stranded on Redington Beach.

Deputies say the five distressed whales appear to have beached themselves. The sheriff's office and the aquarium have set up tents in the water to cover the whales while aquarium staff and crews from Florida Fish and Wildlife and NOAA Fisheries help the whales.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium CEO David Yates said the pilot whales seem to be healthy, but they don't yet know why they beached themselves.

"Our goal is to get them offshore as soon as we can," Yates said.

Right now, aquarium staff and dozens of other people are trying to care for them and bring down the whales' stress level.

Yates said the aquarium sees mass strandings like this about 2-3 times a year, and the Pinellas County beaches area is common for beached marine mammals.

Though the main goal is to get the whales back into deeper waters, rehabbing them to a rescue facility could be an option if other rescue efforts don't work.

