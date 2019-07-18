STUART, Florida — The Stuart Police Department arrested five 'guys' after a fistfight broke out at a Five Guys in Stuart, Florida Wednesday.

The police department responded to the restaurant upon hearing that a fistfight was taking place.

"Five guys were involved in the fight, and those five guys found themselves under arrest," the police department wrote on Facebook.

Police arrested three juveniles and two adults and transported them to the Martin County Jail.

The cause of the fight is unknown, the police department added.