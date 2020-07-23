Fourth Fort Hood soldier found dead near base

Another Fort Hood soldier has been found dead near the base. This is the fourth soldier who’s died in the past few months.

26-year-old Private Mejhor Morta has been identified by Fort Hood officials. According to a press release, the soldier’s body was found unresponsive on July 17 near the Stillhouse Lake. The cause of death is believed to be drowning.

But the story that has captured national headlines is that of missing soldier Vanessa Guillen. Her remains were found last month on June 30 near Leon River in Bell County. According to an affidavit, a specialist named Aaron Robinson beat her to death with a hammer. She was then mutilated and burned in an attempt to dispose of the body, allegedly with the help of Cecily Ann Aguilar. Robinson killed himself as officers approached him.

During the search for Vanessa Guillen, the remains of another missing soldier were found in Killeen on June 19. He was later identified as Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales. Fort Hood officials first thought he had deserted. Later his status changed, and CID said foul play is suspected.

The fourth soldier was found dead less than 10 miles from the base. According to the Harker Heights Police Department, 27-year-old Brandon Scott Rosecrans was killed on May 18. He died after being shot. His Jeep Renegade was set on fire. Police are conducting a murder and arson investigation.

