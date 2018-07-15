LAREDO, Texas — Border Patrol working along a checkpoint along Interstate Highway 35 discovered 41 undocumented immigrants inside a tractor-trailer on Saturday.

The discovery happened after the vehicle was stopped and the driver was asked about his immigration status.

The Laredo North agents then asked the driver to go through a non-intrusive vehicle inspection which he consented to. Upon inspection, several anomalies were detected by the x-ray machine and the vehicle was sent for a secondary inspection.

Agents then discovered 41 individuals, who were all in good health, inside the trailer.

It was determined that they came from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

“The men and women of the United States Border Patrol remain determined in disrupting illicit activity along our border. Through our combined enforcement efforts, we will continued to deny criminal organizations the ability to operate,” said Laredo Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens.

All of the individuals were processed accordingly and the driver, a U.S. citizen, was arrested.

The Laredo Border Patrol Sector urges anyone that wishes to report information on drug or human smuggling activity to contact 1-800-343-1994 or on the “USBP Laredo Sector” App.

