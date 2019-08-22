ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A little girl is dead and three others are injured after a crash in Ector County.

The crash occurred just after 3:30 p.m. on August 20.

The accident took place less than a mile north of Odessa, on Highway 191 and FM 1882 (West County Road).

According to DPS, three vehicles were stopped at the traffic light on FM 1882 when Charles Cole, 30, from Odessa failed to control his speed and slammed one of the stopped vehicles, a 2005 Ford F-150 pick-up , causing a chain reaction.

A lawn mower that was in the back of the pick-up Cole slammed into was thrown into two other vehicles, which were in the next lane.

The four year old girl inside the pick-up was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas where she later died.

Cole did not sustain any injuries, but three others involved in the accident suffered non-incapacitating injuries and were taken to Medical Center Hospital.

This crash is still under investigation and no further details are available at this time.

