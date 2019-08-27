FULSHEAR, Texas — Fulshear police have found the home of a 4-year-old boy who was lost in the Cross Creek Ranch community.

Carter was found by police on Liberty Heights and Blanco Ridge. Police could not find the child's home or family so they put a call for help on their Facebook page.

It took about 40 minutes for police to find the child's home.

The department said thanks to the immediate and quick response from Facebook users, they were able to find the child's home.

Fulshear Police UPDATE: CHILD'S HOME FOUND. THANK ALL OF YOU FOR THE IMMEDIATE AND QUICK RESPONSE. FACEBOOK SHARES HELPED US LOCATE THE HOME. GOOD JOB! Do you recognize Carter? He is four years old and was lost on...

Police did not share details on how the child was able to get out the house and wander alone.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM