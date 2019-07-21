JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The search is on for four juvenile inmates who escaped a facility in northeast Florida; two were captured early Sunday morning.

The suspects staged a fight in their dorm room and attacked the staff who tried to stop them as they entered, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. They escaped just after 11 p.m. Saturday and "could be anywhere."

Authorities say the four teens fought with staff in the control room and pushed several buttons to open the front door. They also swiped a staffer's car keys and cell phone.

It's believed the stolen car they're driving in is a bronze, four-door Infiniti Q50 with Florida tag LANE19.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the escapees are as followed:

Tajah Bing, 16-years-old, held on lewd and lascivious victim less than 12 years old -- bottom left picture

Davionne Baldwin, 17-years-old, held on grand theft of a motor vehicle and violation of probation -- top right photo

Captured: Tyjuan Monroe, 16-years-old, held on robbery with a firearm and grand theft of a motor vehicle -- bottom right photo

Captured: Marcus Ledbetter, 17-years-old, held on burglary -- top left photo

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice issued the following statement:

"The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice has commenced an immediate investigation into the escape of four youth at Jacksonville Youth Academy, a residential commitment program run by contracted provider TrueCore Behavioral Solutions. Two youth have been apprehended and we stand ready to assist law enforcement in any way that we can to ensure the remaining youth are apprehended quickly and safely.

"The Department takes escape incidents such as these very seriously, and if we discover through our investigation that failures of policies and procedures have occurred, we will take contract action against this provider. At this time, admissions to the Jacksonville Youth Academy program, have been suspended."

Anyone who has seen them is asked to call 911 or call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous and possibly receive up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477.

