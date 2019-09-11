HOUSTON — Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday for minor knee injuries after getting trampled at the Astroworld Festival, the Houston Fire Department confirmed.

A few minutes before the gates were scheduled to open, attendees climbed over gates and stampeded towards the entrance.

The mayhem was captured on video.

Houston police said they are trying to get extra officers to NRG to control the crowd. They admitted to being understaffed for the event.

Police said some people are even attempting to cut through gates using bolt cutters.

Gates to the festival opened at noon.

More than 50,000 people are expected to attend this year’s event, which sold out in advance with no lineup. The festival has become the largest single-day artist-curated music festival in the country.

Travis Scott released the line-up Friday. Here are the artist expected to perform:

Travis Scott

Gucci Mane

Migos

Tay Keith

Pop Smoke

Rosalia

Young Thug

Young Dolph + Key Glock

Pharrell

Sheck Wes

DaBaby

Marilyn Manson

Megan Thee Stallion

Playboi Carti

Don Toliver

