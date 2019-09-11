HOUSTON — Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday for minor knee injuries after getting trampled at the Astroworld Festival, the Houston Fire Department confirmed.
A few minutes before the gates were scheduled to open, attendees climbed over gates and stampeded towards the entrance.
The mayhem was captured on video.
Houston police said they are trying to get extra officers to NRG to control the crowd. They admitted to being understaffed for the event.
Police said some people are even attempting to cut through gates using bolt cutters.
Gates to the festival opened at noon.
More than 50,000 people are expected to attend this year’s event, which sold out in advance with no lineup. The festival has become the largest single-day artist-curated music festival in the country.
Travis Scott released the line-up Friday. Here are the artist expected to perform:
- Travis Scott
- Gucci Mane
- Migos
- Tay Keith
- Pop Smoke
- Rosalia
- Young Thug
- Young Dolph + Key Glock
- Pharrell
- Sheck Wes
- DaBaby
- Marilyn Manson
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Playboi Carti
- Don Toliver
