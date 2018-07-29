NEW ORLEANS – Two people wearing hooded-style clothing approached a large crowd in a strip mall on South Claiborne Avenue Saturday night firing shots “indiscriminately,” killing 3 people and injuring another 7 before getting away on foot.

NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said that one of the suspects apparently stood over one of the victims and fired several shots into them at close range.

The shooting left a trail of injured and a trail of tears as family members and friends shrieked and screamed with grief and pain at the latest carnage on New Orleans streets.

The New Orleans Advocate said the shooting marks the fifth time that 10 or more people have been shot in a single incident in the city since 2013.

The incident occurred in the 3400 block of South Claiborne Avenue around 8:30 p.m. in a mall that included a daiquiri shop, a cell phone store and a restaurant among other retailers.

Shortly after midnight Harrison, saying that the NOPD knows only that it was two individuals wearing hooded-style clothing and fleeing on foot, implored the people who were in attendance to help solve the crime.

“A lot of people were here tonight,” he said. “A lot of people saw and heard what happened.” Harrison also implored the community not to take action on their own. He encouraged the use of Crimestoppers at 822-1111 for those wishing to give anonymous tips.

Two of the victims who died on the scene were found in the strip mall parking lot. A third was found a few blocks away in the 2800 block of Louisiana Avenue.

One of the seven injured victims was in critical condition, according to Harrison. The other six were thought to be better off.

Shortly after the shooting, responders from the NOPD, State Police, the Housing Authority of New Orleans and the ATF were on the scene surveying the damage and starting the investigation.

“There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence," said Mayor LaToya Cantrell in a tersely-worded statement. "I speak for everyone in our City when I say we are disgusted, we are infuriated, and we have had more than enough. Three more lives — gone. It has to end. This happened near my neighborhood, on the edge of Broadmoor. It’s unacceptable anywhere."

The Advocate's Matt Sledge said one woman on the scene said that one of the victims was her grandson. She was swinging her arms and just saying "Oh Lord Jesus, oh Lord."

